Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 297,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

