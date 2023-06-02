Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Purple Innovation worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,785,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 347,307 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 487,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 201,472 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at $136,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Scott Haynor acquired 138,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $381,144.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at $381,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 244,974 shares of company stock worth $699,975. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

