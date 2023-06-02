Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Down 1.5%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. 2,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,863% from the average session volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.09% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

