PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 3,851,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

