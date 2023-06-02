Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.