Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:QRI)

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 4th.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
