Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 23.4 %

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 385,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.