Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.
Quanex Building Products Stock Up 23.4 %
Quanex Building Products stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 385,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.35.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.
