Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Quanta Services worth $130,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $179.56. 78,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

