Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.76. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 883 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.43.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
