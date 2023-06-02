Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases 31,917 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,917 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. VMware comprises approximately 9.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VMware by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in VMware by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,572 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of VMware by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

VMware Trading Up 2.4 %

VMW traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,338. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $137.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

