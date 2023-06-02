Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 32,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dori Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $98,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Range Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

