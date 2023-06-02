Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

