Raymond James Raises Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.25

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITR. Cormark set a C$2.35 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITR opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

