Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) CAO Acquires $10,530.00 in Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) CAO James L. Posze, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 192,286 shares in the company, valued at $674,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RYAM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 1,136,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.15. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

