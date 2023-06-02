ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $4,191.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00349084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003717 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.