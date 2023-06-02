Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68), Zacks reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million.

Reed’s Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Reed’s stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,502. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

