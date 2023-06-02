Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Up 1.1%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.00. 958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

