Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,987,280 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,987,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,484,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.03. 11,809,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,400,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $702.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.35.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

