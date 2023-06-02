Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 292,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Marathon Petroleum worth $224,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $109.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.