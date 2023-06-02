Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Dropbox worth $180,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,122 shares of company stock worth $7,418,430 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,094,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,323. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.