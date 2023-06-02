Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 990,005 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 14,786,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.