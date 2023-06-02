Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 990,005 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. 14,786,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,670,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.