Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $254.92 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,040,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $254,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $84.39. 1,147,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,902. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.