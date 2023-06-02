Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $564.41 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $564,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 2,637,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,063,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after buying an additional 1,845,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.16. 7,711,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,646,346. The company has a market cap of $514.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

