Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 160,978 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,978 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $430,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.30. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

