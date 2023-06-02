Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,494 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $205,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. 201,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,124. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.35 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

