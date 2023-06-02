Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

