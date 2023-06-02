Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

