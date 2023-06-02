Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.