Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Reservoir Media by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

