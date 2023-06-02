Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Down 3.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 11,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 128,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.80 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of £564.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.32.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

