Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 23014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Resverlogix alerts:

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.