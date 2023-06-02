Reviewing Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.61 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -8.47 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

(Get Rating)

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.