Ribbon Finance (RBN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359,210.25

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and $359,210.25 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

