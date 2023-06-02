RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,928.26

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,928.26 ($23.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,837.56 ($22.71). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,852 ($22.89), with a volume of 216,056 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -495.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,927.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,000.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jutta Rosenborg purchased 2,031 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($24.00) per share, with a total value of £39,442.02 ($48,741.99). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($24.00) per share, with a total value of £39,442.02 ($48,741.99). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,910 ($23.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,320 ($122,738.51). Insiders have purchased 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $55,700,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

