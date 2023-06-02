Robert W. Baird Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $50.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

