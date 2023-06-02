Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $956.28 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $956.28 million and $4.96 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $49.29 or 0.00182074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,401,717 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

