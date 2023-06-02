Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.18. Approximately 130,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 300,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,893,000 after buying an additional 589,494 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after buying an additional 158,520 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

