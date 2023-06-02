Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $165,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

ROP traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $457.56. 38,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,681. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.26 and its 200-day moving average is $437.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

