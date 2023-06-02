Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

