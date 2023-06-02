Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $27.80.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

