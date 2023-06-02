Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

