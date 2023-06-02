Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$141.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.70.

BRP Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 212,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,929. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.38.

About BRP

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. BRP had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 424.95%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 13.125163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

