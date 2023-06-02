Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($2.84).
Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Dr. Martens Trading Up 4.2 %
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.79.
Dr. Martens Increases Dividend
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
