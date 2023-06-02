Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($2.84).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Trading Up 4.2 %

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.79.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.