Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.45) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.93) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.51) to GBX 1,048 ($12.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.73) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,090.38 ($13.47).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 885.76 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 928.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 958.65. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 985.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travis Perkins Company Profile

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,529.07). 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.