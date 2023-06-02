Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $153.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99.

Insider Activity

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

