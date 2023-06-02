RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,475,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

