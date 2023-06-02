RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,464 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,760,000 after acquiring an additional 286,078 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,555,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

