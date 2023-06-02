RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,587. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.