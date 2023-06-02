RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up about 2.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after buying an additional 1,017,346 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after buying an additional 653,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 419,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 82,878 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

