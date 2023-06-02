RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

