RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $5.15 Million in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 101,558.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 262,022 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.